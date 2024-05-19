Penticton Vees level championship series with 3-1 win over Eagles

Send this page to someone via email

A roundup of junior hockey results from the Okanagan and area.

PENTICTON 3, SURREY 1

One night after everything went wrong for Penticton, the Vees did everything right on Saturday evening in Surrey.

Will Ingemann stopped 24 of 25 shots, and the Vees scored three unanswered goals to defeat the Surrey Eagles in Game 2 of the BCHL championship series.

The best-of-seven set is now deadlocked at 1-1, with Surrey having pasted Penticton 6-0 in the series opener on Friday night.

“Honestly, just sticking with it. From our opening shift in the first period onward, we played our game,” said Vees assistant coach Matt Vanden Berg.

“We played with pace, didn’t give them much, backchecked hard and finally capitalized on our chances. That’s a credit to our guys, understanding who they are and what our identity is as a team.”

Game 4️⃣ of the Alberta Finals and Game 2️⃣ of the Fred Page Cup Finals were both played on Saturday night. One game went to overtime, and the other had a big third period comeback! Check out the highlights.#BCHLTonight | @ChevroletCanada pic.twitter.com/m1941lNMiY — BCHL (@BCHockeyLeague) May 19, 2024

Lucas Sorace, James Fisher and Thomas Pichette, with an empty-net goal, scored for Penticton, which trailed 1-0 after the second period following a scoreless first.

Aaron Schwartz, with a power-play goal at 14:57 of the middle frame, scored for Surrey.

Sorace made it 1-1 at 12:23 of the third, with Fisher doubling the Vees’ lead to 2-0 at 17:36. Pichette rounded out the scoring at 19:23.

Sorace’s marker was the first goal Penticton scored on Surrey in 112 minutes of championship series action.

Ajeet Gundarah finished with 25 saves on 27 shots.

Penticton had no power plays while Surrey was 1-for-1.

Hear from James Fisher, who scored the game winner in Game 2⃣ for the @PentictonVees! pic.twitter.com/ZosKTV85qM — BCHL (@BCHockeyLeague) May 19, 2024

The series now shifts from the Lower Mainland to the Okanagan, with Penticton hosting Game 3 and Game 4 on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Game 5 will take place in Surrey next Friday. Game 6 and Game 7, if needed, will occur in Penticton (Sunday, May 26) and Surrey (Tuesday, May 28).