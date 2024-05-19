Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police seize guns, drugs in Saturday morning bust

By Arin Streeter Global News
Posted May 19, 2024 12:08 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg police say they found an allegedly stolen Colt .41-calibre revolver and an air pistol that had been modified to shoot .22-calibre ammunition during an arrest Saturday. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police say they found an allegedly stolen Colt .41-calibre revolver and an air pistol that had been modified to shoot .22-calibre ammunition during an arrest Saturday. David Lipnowski / THE CANADIAN PRESS
Winnipeg police found $16,000 worth of drugs and multiple weapons early Saturday morning during a search of an apartment on Cumberland Avenue.

Officers were called to the apartment block around 6 a.m. for reports of a man in possession of a firearm.

The suspect was located and arrested quickly without incident. Three other adults were also arrested, and police seized a number of weapons that they said were in plain view.

The items includes an allegedly stolen Colt .41-calibre revolver, an air pistol that had been modified to shoot .22-calibre ammunition, a collapsible baton, and a butterfly knife.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police said they also seized 60 grams of cocaine, 56 grams of fentanyl, and 233 grams of psilocybin, as well as packaging materials and around $2,300 in cash. Police estimate the drugs have a combined street value of $16,600.

A 23-year-old Winnipeg man now faces over a dozen charges for possessing unauthorized weapons, drug trafficking and failing to comply with a release order.

A 27-year-old woman was charged with possession of a controlled substance and was released to appear in court at a later date.

The two other adults arrested were released without charges.

