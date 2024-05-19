Winnipeg police seize guns, drugs in Saturday morning bust

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police found $16,000 worth of drugs and multiple weapons early Saturday morning during a search of an apartment on Cumberland Avenue.

Officers were called to the apartment block around 6 a.m. for reports of a man in possession of a firearm.

The suspect was located and arrested quickly without incident. Three other adults were also arrested, and police seized a number of weapons that they said were in plain view.

The items includes an allegedly stolen Colt .41-calibre revolver, an air pistol that had been modified to shoot .22-calibre ammunition, a collapsible baton, and a butterfly knife.

Police said they also seized 60 grams of cocaine, 56 grams of fentanyl, and 233 grams of psilocybin, as well as packaging materials and around $2,300 in cash. Police estimate the drugs have a combined street value of $16,600.

A 23-year-old Winnipeg man now faces over a dozen charges for possessing unauthorized weapons, drug trafficking and failing to comply with a release order.

A 27-year-old woman was charged with possession of a controlled substance and was released to appear in court at a later date.

The two other adults arrested were released without charges.