An Okanagan home was all but destroyed by fire early Saturday.

The house in Peachland, located along Coldham Road, sustained serious roof damage and has been boarded up.

Fire officials have not released any information about the blaze, but security employees and a restoration company are on scene.

Global News has reached out for more information.