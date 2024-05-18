London Knights championship celebrations draw thousands to Budweiser Gardens

Send this page to someone via email

More than 2,000 London Knights fans came to Budweiser Gardens Saturday to celebrate their team’s OHL Championship win.

After winning the J Ross Robertson cup in Oshawa, the Knights came back to London to celebrate with their dedicated fans.

Fans were treated to the trophy being carried around the arena, with some fans being able to touch the cup and get photos, along with the team’s player awards ceremony.

A number of awards were given, including Sam O’Reilly as Rookie of the Year, Easton Cowan taking home team MVP in addition to his Playoff MVP title, and Oliver Bonk as best defenceman.

“They worked their tails off all year to be where they are right now and we couldn’t have done it without all the fan support, all you people that, win or lose, you’re always behind us,” said head coach Dale Hunter. “I got one more thing to say; thank you and it’s not done yet.”

Knights co-owner and General Manager Mark Hunter called the fans the team’s “sixth player” and credited them with the championship win.

“It’s amazing, you push, you prod, you cheer. It’s something that’s special when you play for the London Knights.”

Ryan Johnson has been a fan of the Knights since he moved to London in 2004. He was invited to a game and “fell in love the first game.”

“It feels like family when I’m at the arena when I’m at the game,” Johnson said. “They treat their fans good. The community treats them good. And everybody loves them. How can you not love people that everybody loves?”

Johnson also said the coaching staff has made the team into the champions they are now.

“Those guys are amazing. Without them, it wouldn’t be the same team. It really wouldn’t.”

Jeff Bull is another long-time fan of the Knights, and echoes the points Johnson made, saying the team is “the whole package.”

“Everything the Hunters do, the players, the fans, the arena, it’s all fantastic,” Bull said. “They always commit to do the best that the players can do, and excellence from all of us.”

After their 16-2 playoff run, Bull is feeling confident at the Knights’ chance at the Memorial Cup.

“I think that the Saginaw Spirit are going to be a very competitive team for all three league champions. I’m still believer in the Knights coming out on top, but I think it’ll be Saginaw and London in the Memorial Cup finals.”

London will now head to Saginaw, Mich., where they play their first game against the Drummondville Voltigeurs of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League on May 25 at 4 p.m.

Following that, the Knights play the Moose Jaw Warriors of the Western Hockey League on May 27 at 7:30 p.m. and the Saginaw Spirit on May 29 at 7:30 p.m.