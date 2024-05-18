Winnipeg firefighters attend Logan Avenue blaze in vacant industrial building

See more sharing options

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) units are working to put out a large fire at a vacant industrial building on Logan Avenue.

Crews arrived on scene around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning, finding smoke coming from the structure, and visible flames in the interior of the building.

The structure was previously damaged by a fire in August of 2023, leading the city to demolish parts of the building.

Officials determined it was not safe to enter the structure, so firefighters are expected to stay on scene throughout the afternoon as they work to douse the flames.

In the meantime, Logan Avenue, between Arlington and McPhillips streets, will remain closed.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

Railway traffic on an adjacent track has also been stopped as a precaution.

It comes just hours after crews responded to a separate fire about a five-minute walk away.

Officials say a two-storey industrial building in the 800 block of Henry Avenue caught fire near midnight Friday.

Firefighters used an aerial ladder truck to beat back the flames, stopping their spread further into the building.

The fire was declared under control at 12:44 a.m.

No one was inside the building at the time.

Both fires are still under investigation.

