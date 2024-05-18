Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Winnipeg firefighters attend Logan Avenue blaze in vacant industrial building

By Arin Streeter Global News
Posted May 18, 2024 4:34 pm
1 min read
The vacant industrial building was previously damaged by another fire in August 2023, and was partially demolished. View image in full screen
The vacant industrial building was previously damaged by another fire in August 2023, and was partially demolished. Teagan Rasche / GLOBAL NEWS
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) units are working to put out a large fire at a vacant industrial building on Logan Avenue.

Crews arrived on scene around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning, finding smoke coming from the structure, and visible flames in the interior of the building.

The structure was previously damaged by a fire in August of 2023, leading the city to demolish parts of the building.

Officials determined it was not safe to enter the structure, so firefighters are expected to stay on scene throughout the afternoon as they work to douse the flames.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

In the meantime, Logan Avenue, between Arlington and McPhillips streets, will remain closed.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

Railway traffic on an adjacent track has also been stopped as a precaution.

Story continues below advertisement

It comes just hours after crews responded to a separate fire about a five-minute walk away.

Officials say a two-storey industrial building in the 800 block of Henry Avenue caught fire near midnight Friday.

Firefighters used an aerial ladder truck to beat back the flames, stopping their spread further into the building.

The fire was declared under control at 12:44 a.m.

No one was inside the building at the time.

Both fires are still under investigation.

Click to play video: 'First responders gather at Manitoba legislature to honour late firefighter'
First responders gather at Manitoba legislature to honour late firefighter
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices