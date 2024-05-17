Windsor Regional Hospital head appointed acting CEO of LHSC

Send this page to someone via email

The president and CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) will be filling in as acting chief executive at the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC), effective next week.

David Musyj, who has served in the chief executive role at WRH for nearly 20 years, will fill in for Jackie Schleifer Taylor, who went on leave in November 2023 amid an executive travel scandal.

The news was announced Friday, and it’s unclear how long the arrangement will last. No mention was made of Schleifer Taylor’s return.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

“In this position, Mr. Musyj will take on the role and accountabilities of the President and CEO to provide additional leadership capacity for our executive team and the broader LHSC team,” Matthew Wilson, chair of the hospital’s board of directors, said in a statement.

He adds that this builds on a long history of “partnership and collaboration between LHSC and Windsor Regional Hospital.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Mr. Musyj’s familiarity with LHSC and our community will be invaluable as he assumes this acting role to provide additional corporate leadership capacity to our already talented executive leadership team.”

Musyj originally joined WRH in 2000, becoming president and CEO in December 2007.

While Musyj fills the CEO role at LHSC, chief nursing executive Karen Riddlell will become acting president and CEO of WRH.

“A stable and strong London Health Sciences Centre is good for London, Windsor, the region, the province, Canada and in fact internationally,” Musyj said in a statement. “I am honoured to be part of the LHSC team.”