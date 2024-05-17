Officials deem barricades surrounding Queen’s University encampment a fire hazard

The barricades erected around a pro-Palestinian encampment at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ont., have been deemed a safety risk, according to university officials.

Protesters said they erected the barricades on Wednesday night following what they noted were incidents that posed safety concerns from members of the public. They added that the barricades also act as a show to the university, emphasizing their plans to remain until their demands are met.

These demands include wanting the university to completely divest out of its $150-million investment in Israeli-linked companies or companies that support the Israeli military. Demands also include wanting Queen’s to cut ties with and boycott Israeli academic institutions.

Yara Hussein, a student organizer of the group called the Solidarity for Palestinian Human Rights Group, said the university is dragging its feet when it comes to meeting such demands.

“None of the students, none of the people would be here in this encampment if the university had met our demands by now. And the longer they don’t meet the demands, the students will continue to occupy… the space that belongs to us,” she said.

University officials met with protestors over the week. In a meeting with the university’s provost on Wednesday, protesters said they were told the institution is looking at their demands and considering next steps.

On Thursday, administrative staff voiced concerns relating to fire safety with Kingston Fire & Rescue, noting that the erected barricades pose a hazard as it blocks emergency lanes.

“Currently, the barricades right are not permitted,” said Ted Posadowski, chief fire prevention officer with Kingston Fire. “What we’re doing right now, between Queen’s and the individuals residing here, (is) trying to determine a solution on what that will look like.”

In a statement to Global News on Friday, the university said maintenance staff have begun removing the barricades and “other objects obstructing exit doors and fire exits”, with no impact on tents.

Instead of the barricades, the university said it installed moveable metal fencing. Crews, according to the statement, will work to facilitate the fending once removal of the barricades is complete. The statement further adds that the fencing must remain open during the day, be free from anything that could be hung, displayed, or attached on it, and with all exits clearly marked.

Jake Morrow, a student at the university and president of the Local PSA 961 union, said the barricades were put up to keep people safe — alleging the university has failed on that regard. He added that protesters are willing to work with fire crews to ensure the area is safer.

“We will not stop, we will not rest. Every 10 minutes, in Gaza, a child dies. (They are) killed,” Morrow said. He said the crowd occupying the courtyard behind Richardson’s Hall is willing to continue its protest, even if it means keeping it going through convocation.

“There will be a lot of eyes on this campus. Alumni donors, legacy students, parents watching their kids graduating, parents coming with their kids to decide if they want to go to Queen’s,” he said.

“We will be here, we will be visible, we will be loud. We will be louder and louder the longer Queen’s drags their feet on what needs to happen.”

— with files from Global’s Katylyn Poberznick.