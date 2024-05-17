‘There are rules’ around where, when fireworks can be lit in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton’s fire chief encourages residents seeking to indulge in fireworks displays on the Victoria long weekend to leave it to professionals and make plans to attend large public displays.

Chief Dave Cunliffe says residents opting to take on that task themselves should be aware “there are rules” around lighting rockets and sparklers since bylaws were tightened over the last few years restricting where and when they can be lit.

“It only allows for the setting off of family fireworks on Victoria Day itself or on Canada Day,” Cunliffe says.

“If there is inclement weather, then the only exception is it could be the day immediately following the holiday.”

City streets, lanes, or private driveways are off limits to fireworks, as are schools, parks, trails or any area that’s publicly or government owned.

The legislation also restricts when they can be discharged, between dusk and 11 p.m.

But Cunliffe admits they have cases every year where displays are set off on disallowed days or in restricted areas.

“The only place that people can set off fireworks is on the land that belongs to the person that’s doing it, ” he explained.

Safety tips for residential displays include choosing clear, open spaces away from buildings and combustible materials.

Checking for overhead wires and branches as well as keeping a hose or pail of water nearby are also recommended.

Complaints involving non-compliance can be filed with municipal law enforcement at mle@hamilton.ca.

The city says open-air burning within the urban boundary is also not allowed. There are exceptions for some rural areas, but by permit only.

“We’ve had some really good weather recently, and this is when people try to have little fires to burn leaves, wood or sticks that they’ve cut,” Cuncliffe revealed.

The opening of pools and hikers going deep into the city’s trail system are other annual adventures that typically keep first responders busy during the May long weekend.

Cunliffe is urging vigilance when taking a swim or exploring nature.

“People get themselves in trouble when going off trails or opening up pools, forcing water and rope rescues,” he said.

“So, it really creates a whole number of different things that can make us very busy over the weekend.”