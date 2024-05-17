6 men arrested after sexual services obtained: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Six men were arrested on sexual exploitation-related charges, Winnipeg police said.

On Wednesday, the six men between 22 and 70 years old were arrested for “obtaining sexual services for consideration” following a sweep under the Indigenous Women and Girls Safety Plan, officers said. Five vehicles were also seized.

Each of the men was released on undertakings, authorities said.

Police said several people working in the sex trade were offered community resources.

Those with information about exploitation concerns in their community can call the counter exploitation unit at 204-986-3464, or in an emergency, 911.