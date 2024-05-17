Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Sunday road restrictions for Saskatoon Sikh Parade

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted May 17, 2024 11:40 am
1 min read
Thousands of people attended the Nagar Kirtan parade and festival in Saskatoon on May 20, 2023. View image in full screen
Thousands of people attended the Nagar Kirtan parade and festival in Saskatoon on May 20, 2023. Gates Guarin / Global News
Parts of Attridge Drive in Saskatoon will be closed on Sunday for celebrations and a Sikh Parade, according to a release from the city.

Road restrictions include:

  • Attridge Drive between Berini and McOrmond will be closed beginning at 10:30 a.m.
  • Lowe Road between Atton Crescent and Nelson Road will be closed from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Lowe Road between Nelson Road and Attridge Drive will be closed from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • McOrmond Drive southbound lanes between Nelson and Cowley roads will be closed from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • Nelson Road eastbound lanes between the Centennial Collegiate entrance and Lowe Road will be closed from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Saskatoon Transit will be affected.

The event itself is expected to take three hours, weather permitting. Drivers are asked to be extra cautious of pedestrians Sunday.

For more information about current road restrictions and construction, visit saskatoon.ca/construction.

