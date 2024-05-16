Edmonton senior with dementia missing: police

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 86-year-old man who has dementia.

Bruce Lee, 86, was last seen at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of 31st Avenue and 106th Street. He was on foot, wearing the same clothing shown in the photo provided: a teal jacket, a blue shirt and black pants and shoes.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

He was carrying two green reusable shopping bags.

Given his diagnosis, Lee’s family and police are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information about Lee’s whereabouts is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.