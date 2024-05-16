Road repair work blitz in West Island begins

Send this page to someone via email

Summer is knocking on the door and in addition to sunscreen and barbequing comes the annual road repair work blitz.

Some cities and towns across the West Island have already begun rebuilding and repairing their streets and sidewalks.

But finding the funds to pay for it all is a looming challenge.

The agreement between the federal and Quebec governments to transfer some of the gasoline sales tax to local municipalities for infrastructure work has expired and hasn’t been renewed.

“What’s concerning is that smaller municipalities across the province may lose their infrastructure budget for at least 2024 and possibly 2025 and not every municipality can absorb that loss,” Dorval mayor Marc Doret told Global News.

Doret says his city can absorb the lack of federal transfers but it’s still a hit to help pay for infrastructure projects.

On top of that, municipalities are also responsible for the resurfacing of service roads, a job that used to be paid for by Transports Québec.

“We’re the scapegoat. Where to download? Download to the municipalities,” said Kirkland Mayor Michel Gibson.

Gibson says his city has been investing for years in road maintenance and this year little work is needed.

The mayor says it’s earned his town the bragging rights to boast of some of the island’s best roads.

“Compared to Montreal, that’s for sure,” he said with a smile.

The borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro is planning to spend five to eight million dollars this year on road work — an amount consistent with previous years.

The local mayor says his borough has the advantage of tapping into Montreal’s resources to help pay for major work.

“Not only do we invest tens of millions of dollars of local borough money but we also have the programs that go into Montreal for the infrastructure work, for example, like we’re doing on Pierrefonds Boulevard,” Pierrefonds-Roxboro Borough Mayor Jim Beis told Global News.

So, drivers are being warned to brace themselves as they head out to their summer destinations and be prepared for detours and possible delays as roads get rebuilt to eventually smooth out your ride.