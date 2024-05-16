Beaver dam break floods parts of Bancroft, Ont.

Residents in the town of Bancroft, Ont., spent Thursday cleaning up after a beaver dam break flooded sections of the town on Wednesday evening.
A number of streets were closed after water flowed through the east end of community of nearly 4,000 located 100 kilometres north of Peterborough.
The main impacted area was Woodview Lane north of Highway 29 and east of Highway 62, flooding residences and businesses in the area.
No injuries were reported.
Jake Krupa, the town’s manager of infrastructure, says the flood caused some road damage, telling MyBancroftNow “it could have been much worse.”
The town on Thursday reported that some streets have reopened. A road closure remains in place on Cleak Avenue between Woodview Lane and Madawaska Street due to road damage.
“Residents in that area are urged to exercise caution until water recedes,” the town stated.
The North Hastings Community Cupboard food bank says it was “spared” from the flood and remains open on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Bancroft is no stranger to springtime flooding, however, it’s often caused by springtime snow melt and spring rains that impact the Gull River, which flows through the heart of the town. The last major flooding in Bancroft was in 2019, which prompted a state of emergency.
More to come
- ‘We’re rich’: Couple now millionaires after playing same lotto numbers for 38 years
- Housing affordability just improved in Canada – mostly in these expensive cities
- Ontario’s bet on online gambling and the impact it’s having on youth
- ‘Crypto King’ arrest: Ontario police fear more victims in ‘massive’ fraud case
Comments