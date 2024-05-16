Beaver dam break floods parts of Bancroft, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Residents in the town of Bancroft, Ont., spent Thursday cleaning up after a beaver dam break flooded sections of the town on Wednesday evening.

A number of streets were closed after water flowed through the east end of community of nearly 4,000 located 100 kilometres north of Peterborough.

The main impacted area was Woodview Lane north of Highway 29 and east of Highway 62, flooding residences and businesses in the area.

No injuries were reported.

Jake Krupa, the town’s manager of infrastructure, says the flood caused some road damage, telling MyBancroftNow “it could have been much worse.”

View image in full screen A child plays on a flooded road in Bancroft, Ont., on May 15, 2024. Courtesy of My Bancroft Now

View image in full screen Cleak Sreet in Bancroft was heavily damaged from the flooding on May 15, 2024. Courtesy of My Bancroft Now

Story continues below advertisement

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The town on Thursday reported that some streets have reopened. A road closure remains in place on Cleak Avenue between Woodview Lane and Madawaska Street due to road damage.

“Residents in that area are urged to exercise caution until water recedes,” the town stated.

The North Hastings Community Cupboard food bank says it was “spared” from the flood and remains open on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Bancroft is no stranger to springtime flooding, however, it’s often caused by springtime snow melt and spring rains that impact the Gull River, which flows through the heart of the town. The last major flooding in Bancroft was in 2019, which prompted a state of emergency.

More to come