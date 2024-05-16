2nd fatal fire in east London, Ont. this week

A second fire this week has now been deemed deadly after the individual taken to hospital Wednesday died Thursday morning.
Emergency crews responded to the fire on Wednesday at approximately 4:10 p.m. at 654 King St.
A man was found inside the residence and taken to hospital by paramedics with life-threatening injuries. The victim died in hospital Thursday morning.
Damages are estimated at around $20,000.
The investigation is still in its early stages, and more information will be provided by investigators as it becomes available.
This is the second deadly fire of the week.
