Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

2nd fatal fire in east London, Ont. this week

By Emily Passfield Global News
Posted May 16, 2024 1:53 pm
1 min read
The London Fire Department was dispatched to a call at 654 King St. on May 15. View image in full screen
The London Fire Department was dispatched to a call at 654 King St. on May 15. London Fire Department / X, formerly Twitter
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A second fire this week has now been deemed deadly after the individual taken to hospital Wednesday died Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the fire on Wednesday at approximately 4:10 p.m. at 654 King St.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

A man was found inside the residence and taken to hospital by paramedics with life-threatening injuries. The victim died in hospital Thursday morning.

Damages are estimated at around $20,000.

Trending Now

The investigation is still in its early stages, and more information will be provided by investigators as it becomes available.

This is the second deadly fire of the week.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices