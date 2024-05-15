Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Sask. RCMP issue a ticket for cellphone use in Saskatoon McDonalds drive-thru

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted May 15, 2024 4:38 pm
1 min read
A McDonald's godlen arch. View image in full screen
A traffic stop was initiated with a adult male in a McDonald’s drive thru which resulted in a ticket. Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It’s not every day you get a traffic ticket in a drive-thru, but for one person in Saskatchewan, it was an expensive meal on Monday.

RCMP say one adult male was charged under the Traffic Safety Act on May 13 in Saskatoon after a traffic stop was held in a McDonald’s drive-thru.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“The individual was observed driving a vehicle on a public roadway while using a cellphone,” RCMP said in a release. A Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan RCMP officer initiated a traffic stop with the individual.

Trending Now

“The individual then pulled into the McDonald’s parking lot, where the traffic violation was issued.”

RCMP did not outline how much the ticket was issued for, however, according to SGI, a 1st offence distracted driving ticket is $580 and four demerit points.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices