Victoria Day 2024: What’s open and closed in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo

As Victoria Day weekend approaches, here’s a roundup of what’s open and closed over the holiday in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo.

What’s open and closed throughout Waterloo Region on Victoria Day

The Region of Waterloo International Airport will remain open.

Grand River Transit will operate on a holiday schedule. GRT customer service locations at 35 Ainslie St. S. in Cambridge, 105 King St. E. in Kitchener, and 250 Strasburg Road in Kitchener will be closed.

GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule.

There is regular curbside waste collection. All waste sites and administrative building for container pickup will be closed.

All Region of Waterloo libraries, children’s centres and home child-care offices will be closed.

All LCBO stores will be closed.

There will be five Beer Stores fully open in the region, while two others will be drive-thru only. In Kitchener, stores will open at 250 Bleams Rd., 875 Highland Rd. W., and 1120 Victoria St. N., in Waterloo, they will open at 624 King St. N. (drive-thru only) and 70 Weber St. N., and in Cambridge, they will open at 200 Franklin Blvd. and 150 Holiday Inn Dr. (drive-thru only).

What’s open and closed in Cambridge on Victoria Day

The Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

McDougall Cottage will open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The swimming pools will open at the W.G. Johnson Centre (10 a.m. until 2 p.m.) and the John Dolson Centre (11 a.m. until 4 p.m.).

The following are closed: community centres, the Cambridge Centre for the Arts, libraries, arenas, city hall and most administrative offices.

What’s open and closed in Kitchener on Victoria Day

City hall, city offices and all community centres will be closed on Monday.

Most pools will be closed on Monday aside from Forest Heights Pool, which will be open from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Most splashpads opened for the season will be open throughout the long weekend. They are generally open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. but check the city’s website for more details.

Most Kitchener libraries will be closed on Sunday aside from the central location which will open from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. All libraries will be closed on Monday.

Doon Valley and Rockway golf courses are open on Monday.

Don McLaren, Grand River, Lions and Sportsworld Arenas are closed Monday but the Activa Sportsplex will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Aud will be open as it hosts the annual KW Kennel Club Annual Dog Show all weekend.

The Budd Park soccer facility will be open for scheduled rentals all weekend.

TheMuseum will be closed.

Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Homer Watson House & Gallery will be closed.

Joseph Schneider Haus is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery is closed.

What’s open and closed in Waterloo on Victoria Day

The following will be closed on Monday: Albert McCormick Community Centre, Bechtel Park Manulife Soccer & Sports Centre, Moses Springer Community Centre, RIM Park Manulife Sportsplex & Healthy Living Centre, Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex, city hall and Waterloo Service Centre.

The Clay & Glass Gallery will be closed.