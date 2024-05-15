Menu

Traffic

RCMP thank bystanders who responded to Alberta collision that killed 5-year-old girl

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted May 15, 2024 2:43 pm
FILE: The Westlock Healthcare Centre in Westlock, Alta. on April 30, 2020. View image in full screen
FILE: The Westlock Healthcare Centre in Westlock, Alta. on April 30, 2020. Global News
RCMP in Westlock, Alta., are thanking the people who responded to a devastating fatal collision on Tuesday on Highway 2.

A five-year-old girl from Westlock died in the two-vehicle collision, RCMP said.

Three other people were rushed to hospital by ambulance or STARS with serious injuries. RCMP did not have an update on their conditions.

At this point in the investigation, RCMP believe two vehicles collided head-on at around 8 p.m. on Highway 2, north of Township Road 602, in Westlock County.

“The public, who arrived at the aftermath of the collision, were quick to provide aid, CPR and traffic control while waiting for authorities to arrive,” RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

“The Westlock RCMP would like to thank them for their assistance and the courage and commitment they showed for their fellow Albertans.”

RCMP said their thoughts are with the family and friends of the little girl.

To connect with the Victim Services Unit, email victimsofcrime@gov.ab.ca.

To connect with the Westlock Community Victim Services Unit Association, call 780-349-4492.

Westlock is about 95 km north of Edmonton.

