Crime

Winnipeg homicide unit investigating after severely injured man found in alleyway

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 15, 2024 1:28 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg homicide unit investigates after man found in alley'
Winnipeg homicide unit investigates after man found in alley
On Wednesday, homicide investigators were seen taping off the alley near the corner of Notre Dame Avenue and Isabel Street where a man, who later died in hospital, was found with serious injuries.
A 23-year-old Winnipeg man is dead after he was found unresponsive by police in a back lane Tuesday night.

Police said they were tipped off about the man, who was found in the alley behind the 400 block of Notre Dame Avenue near Isabel Street, around 8:45 p.m. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Homicide investigators have identified the man as Leo Amus Caribou. An autopsy is pending, but anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg cops seek 2 people who may have ‘valuable information’ in homicide probe'
Winnipeg cops seek 2 people who may have ‘valuable information’ in homicide probe
