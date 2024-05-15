Winnipeg homicide unit investigating after severely injured man found in alleyway

Send this page to someone via email

A 23-year-old Winnipeg man is dead after he was found unresponsive by police in a back lane Tuesday night.

Police said they were tipped off about the man, who was found in the alley behind the 400 block of Notre Dame Avenue near Isabel Street, around 8:45 p.m. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

Homicide investigators have identified the man as Leo Amus Caribou. An autopsy is pending, but anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers 204-786-TIPS (8477).