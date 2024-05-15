Menu

Crime

Elgin County deaths deemed murder-suicide: OPP

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted May 15, 2024 1:00 pm
1 min read
Elgin County OPP have identified 38-year-old Tanya Wiebe as one of the people found dead in a Roberts Line home in Central Elgin on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. View image in full screen
Elgin County OPP have identified 38-year-old Tanya Wiebe as one of the people found dead in a Roberts Line home in Central Elgin on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. Facebook
After more than three months, Ontario Provincial Police have officially identified the deceased in what investigators have now determined was a murder-suicide in Central Elgin earlier this year.

On Jan. 31, shortly after 8 a.m., emergency crews were called to Roberts Line, between Quaker Road and Chestnut Grove Road, after two individuals were found dead inside a home.

The deceased have since been identified as 38-year-old Tanya Wiebe from the Township of Malahide and 34-year-old Kyle Savage from the Municipality of Central Elgin.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

According to investigators, post-mortem examinations confirmed gunshot wounds as the cause of death for both Wiebe and Savage.

“The investigation revealed that the female’s death was the result of a homicide,” OPP wrote in a statement.

Social media posts apparently from friends and family of the deceased had identified them online, but police hadn’t previously confirmed their identities or the cause of death until now.

According to Wiebe’s obituary, she leaves behind a 15-year-old son whom she “passionately supported as a dedicated hockey mom, reveling in the joy of cheering him on.”

The Elgin County OPP crime unit is continuing the investigation, under the direction of the OPP criminal investigation branch and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

