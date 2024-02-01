OPP investigating after two found dead in Central Elgin home

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has launched an investigation after two people were found dead in a home south of London.

The bodies were discovered Wednesday morning when emergency services responded to a residence on Roberts Line between Quaker Rd and Chestnut Grove Rd in Central Elgin County. The deceased have not been identified by police and they have not commented on the suspected cause of death.

“That’s all that we can disclose at this time,” Constable Brett Phair said. “We are going to provide updates as soon as they are available.”

Members of the Elgin County OPP Crime Unit are examining the deaths with assistance from OPP West Region Criminal Operations and OPP Forensic Identification Services. The Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service are also involved.

Anyone with information that may be relevant to the case is asked to contact Elgin OPP or Crimestoppers.