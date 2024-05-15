TV show recognizes Peterborough and Kawarthas as top boating destination

Water Ways TV, a North American boating TV series, has named Peterborough and the Kawarthas in central Ontario as the inaugural winner of its “Destination of the Year” award.

The award recognizes communities that bring “world-class boating experiences” to area residents and visitors. The region is located 90 minutes northeast of the Greater Toronto Area.

Water Ways TV explores life on and around the water, including ways to explore and international destinations and more. The show was created and is hosted by award-winning broadcaster Steven Bull (also executive producer), and CBC Morning Live sports host Heather Hiscox.

Season 2 of the show debuted on Global TV in six provinces in the fall 2023. It also airs on America’s Boating Channel and the Sportsman Channel Canada.

“We genuinely believe that some memories can’t be made on land,” Bull said. “Peterborough and the Kawarthas caught our eye in 2024 by welcoming the newest base for world’s largest fleet of luxury houseboats, Le Boat, while also opening the stunning new waterfront Canadian Canoe Museum which houses the world’s largest collection of paddled watercraft.

“These incredible boat-based attractions add to the already storied history of the region which features the world’s highest hydraulic Peterborough Lift Lock and some of the most beautiful and popular waters along the entire 9,500-kilometre-long ‘Great Loop.’ This certainly sets the bar high.”

2:15 'We will likely exceed pre-pandemic visitor levels:' Peterborough region prepares for summer tourism season

Bull said that as the winner of the award, the region will have an entire episode dedicated to its waters in a new Ontario-based series this September.

“Ontario is a fitting launch for our slate of new regional shows and will celebrate destinations from Toronto to Temiskaming, and experiences from wakesurfing to walleye fishing, yachting to kayaking,” Bull said. “If you’re floating, you’re boating and we want to share your stories.”

Joe Rees, director of tourism with Peterborough & the Kawarthas Economic Development (PKED), said it’s an honour for the region to receive the inaugural award. PKED is the lead regional economic development agency for Peterborough city and county.

“As the official destination marketing organization for the City of Peterborough and Peterborough County, our team works diligently to position the waterway and recreational boating at the heart of our story,” he said, adding that “2024 is an incredible year for Peterborough and the Kawarthas and this recognition couldn’t have arrived at a more celebratory moment for our sought-after destination.”

Neil Lumsden, Ontario’s Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport, said the award celebrates the region’s “thriving boating culture,” which he said, “has for decades motivated locals and visitors alike to take to its waters to explore the region’s natural beauty and wealth of recreational opportunities on offer.”

“I am proud that Waters Ways: Ontario will showcase the best boating destinations across our province and the small business owners and operators that continue to connect us to the water, benefitting local economies and reinforcing Ontario’s reputation as a choice destination for endless adventure,” Lumsden said.

Rick Layzell, CEO of Boating Ontario Association, said the show’s new Ontario-based series will “shine a positive light” on the province’s recreational boating opportunities.

“Boating Ontario members have a ground floor opportunity to engage with this new series and benefit from the anticipated consumer engagement,” he said.