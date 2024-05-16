Kitchener begins process of building new seniors centre in Rockway

Send this page to someone via email

Kitchener has begun the first steps in redeveloping Rockway Centre, looking to make new a seniors centre.

The city says it’s looking to build a modern, accessible facility which will include a gym and meeting rooms designed to meet the needs of elderly people.

At the end of April, council approved a three-phased approach, which will include a request for information, community engagement and a request for proposal.

The city says it has begun the RFI as it has asked for input from those who would be interested ijn collaborating on the new Rockway Centre.

“Kitchener’s growing population of older adults deserve a modern, purpose-built facility that is designed to meet their needs and provide a special place to gather and call their own,” Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said in a statement.

“For years, the greatest strength of Rockway has always been its people—the users, volunteers and staff. This new facility will be an opportunity to take that strength and potentially make it even stronger through collaboration with some other amazing community partners.”

The city says it still investigating whether to redevelop the current location or on a new spot nearby. A release from the city says it will wait to make that call until they have a partner or partners in place as it seeks to understand what the best path forward will be.