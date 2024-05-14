Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

City seeks Winnipeggers’ opinions on replacement for popular Omand’s Creek bridge

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 14, 2024 3:46 pm
1 min read
The bridge at Omand's Creek as seen during winter in this file photo. View image in full screen
The bridge at Omand's Creek as seen during winter in this file photo. Sam Thompson / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeggers are being asked for their thoughts on a replacement for the pedestrian bridge at Omand’s Creek.

The iconic Wolseley-area crossing is in need of replacing, the city says, and residents can give their two cents as part of a “pre-design” public engagement program, which will take place before any new designs are worked on.

The city said the issue of replacing the aging bridge first came up almost a decade-and-a-half ago, but was stymied by the community expressing concerns about the proposed designs.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The engagement process will re-examine the feedback from that 2010 proposal and look at the criteria the community wants to see in a bridge over the creek, as the old bridge will need to be replaced within five years, due to critical issues, lack of accessibility and concerns over annual flooding.

Winnipeggers can take part in an online survey until June 10, as well as an online mapping tool to help the city understand what they’d like to see and where.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

There’s also an in-person info session at the park from 4 to 7 p.m. on May 30.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeggers get a peek at St. James Civic Centre expansion plans'
Winnipeggers get a peek at St. James Civic Centre expansion plans
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices