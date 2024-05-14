City seeks Winnipeggers’ opinions on replacement for popular Omand’s Creek bridge

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeggers are being asked for their thoughts on a replacement for the pedestrian bridge at Omand’s Creek.

The iconic Wolseley-area crossing is in need of replacing, the city says, and residents can give their two cents as part of a “pre-design” public engagement program, which will take place before any new designs are worked on.

The city said the issue of replacing the aging bridge first came up almost a decade-and-a-half ago, but was stymied by the community expressing concerns about the proposed designs.

The engagement process will re-examine the feedback from that 2010 proposal and look at the criteria the community wants to see in a bridge over the creek, as the old bridge will need to be replaced within five years, due to critical issues, lack of accessibility and concerns over annual flooding.

Winnipeggers can take part in an online survey until June 10, as well as an online mapping tool to help the city understand what they’d like to see and where.

There’s also an in-person info session at the park from 4 to 7 p.m. on May 30.