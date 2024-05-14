Calgary man charged with 1st-degree murder after body found outside city

A Calgary man was charged with first-degree murder after human remains were found in Rocky View County last month.
On April 3, a body was found near Range Road 40 and Township Road 241 after the Tsuut’ina Nation Fire Department extinguished a grass fire in the area. Cochrane RCMP and the Tsuut’ina Nation Police Service were contacted and officers from both services arrived at the scene, according to a news release sent a day later.
An autopsy was completed in Calgary on April 4 and police are treating the death as a homicide, the release said.
According to an Alberta RCMP release on Tuesday morning, officers charged a man in relation to the homicide on May 3.
Christopher Stack, 39, of Calgary, was charged with first-degree murder.
Police said Stack has been remanded after a judicial interim hearing and two court appearances. He is scheduled to appear in the Alberta Court of Justice in Calgary on May 27.
- Toronto man accused of killing his mom suffered PTSD, major depressive disorder: expert testifies
- Manhunt underway in France after gunmen ambush prison van, kill guards, free inmate
- Fourth man arrested, charged in killing of B.C. Sikh leader
- How a financial scandal rocked an Ontario agency for vulnerable children
Comments