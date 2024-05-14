Menu

Environment

Alberta First Nation, environmental groups want public hearing on Pathways carbon capture plans

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 14, 2024 12:16 pm
1 min read
Pathways Alliance oilsands group pledges to spend $16.5B on carbon capture project
WATCH ABOVE: (From Oct. 14, 2022) The Pathways Alliance, a consortium of Canada's six largest oilsands companies, says it will spend $16.5 billion before 2030 on a large carbon capture and storage facility that is the centrepiece of its net-zero-by-2050 pledge. Tom Vernon reports – Oct 14, 2022
Environmental organizations, a northern Alberta First Nation and a group of concerned landowners are asking the Alberta Energy Regulator to conduct a full-scale environmental impact assessment of the oilsands’ industry’s massive proposed carbon capture and storage project.

The request was filed with the regulator Monday by Ecojustice, on behalf of the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation, the Alberta Wilderness Association, No to CO2 Landowner’s Group, Environmental Defence, and the Climate Action Network.

The groups say they want the regulator to hold a public hearing on the Pathways Alliance’s proposed $16.5-billion carbon capture network, which would capture CO2 emissions from more than 20 oilsands facilities in northern Alberta and transport them via a 400-kilometre pipeline to an underground storage hub near Cold Lake, Alta.

The Pathways Alliance, which represents Canada’s six largest oilsands producers, began submitting in March the first of what is expected to be a series of regulatory applications for the project.

But Ecojustice says given the size and scale of the proposed project, the provincial regulator should be conducting one full-scale environmental impact assessment instead of evaluating the proposal in stages.

Ecojustice says the groups behind the request have a wide range of concerns about the proposed carbon capture project, including water consumption, pollution and safety.

Cancelled carbon capture project casts doubt on Canada’s climate plan
© 2024 The Canadian Press

