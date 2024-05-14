Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Public safety alert test scheduled Thursday in Saskatoon

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted May 14, 2024 11:50 am
1 min read
A public safety alert test will be going out to Saskatoon residents Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke. View image in full screen
A public safety alert test will be going out to Saskatoon residents Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A scheduled notifynow alert test will be going out to Saskatoon residents Thursday from Saskatoon Emergency Management Operations.

The message will be sent out after 11:30 a.m. and will specifically indicate that it is a test and that it won’t require any action from the public.

Click to play video: 'Increase in crime prompts new Saskatoon community safety initiatives'
Increase in crime prompts new Saskatoon community safety initiatives

Notifynow is the city’s public safety alert system. It sends out alerts when there is an impending, escalating, or occurring emergency in the city and advises what immediate actions need to be taken.

Story continues below advertisement

The alert system uses phone numbers and addresses from the public White Pages to send out alerts, but residents can also sign up to get messages through their preferred method.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Subscribers can get alerts through text messages, voice calls to land lines or cell phones, and/or by email.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Prairie Harm Reduction sees increase in fentanyl use in Saskatoon'
Prairie Harm Reduction sees increase in fentanyl use in Saskatoon

Saskatoon Emergency Management Operations said sending out this test allows it to raise awareness about the notifynow system, to confirm that it is working properly, and to create an opportunity to practise sending alerts.

If residents notice that the alert isn’t working as expected, they can reach out to Saskatoon Emergency Management Operations at emo@saskatoon.ca.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices