Public safety alert test scheduled Thursday in Saskatoon

A scheduled notifynow alert test will be going out to Saskatoon residents Thursday from Saskatoon Emergency Management Operations.

The message will be sent out after 11:30 a.m. and will specifically indicate that it is a test and that it won’t require any action from the public.

Notifynow is the city’s public safety alert system. It sends out alerts when there is an impending, escalating, or occurring emergency in the city and advises what immediate actions need to be taken.

The alert system uses phone numbers and addresses from the public White Pages to send out alerts, but residents can also sign up to get messages through their preferred method.

Subscribers can get alerts through text messages, voice calls to land lines or cell phones, and/or by email.

Saskatoon Emergency Management Operations said sending out this test allows it to raise awareness about the notifynow system, to confirm that it is working properly, and to create an opportunity to practise sending alerts.

If residents notice that the alert isn’t working as expected, they can reach out to Saskatoon Emergency Management Operations at emo@saskatoon.ca.