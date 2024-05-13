Menu

Crime

Suspects on the loose after two people shot on Powers Street

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted May 13, 2024 11:20 pm
1 min read
Police are looking for suspects after a shooting in the middle of the day Sunday on Powers Street sent two women to hospital.

Officers say suspects attended the residence around 3 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Powers Street and had a brief conversation with occupants, before closing the door.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Moments later, shots were heard through the door, striking a 42-year-old woman who needed emergency medical care. A 39-year-old woman was also hurt in the incident and both are in stable condition.

The suspects fled the area after the shooting, and police are asking anyone with information to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

