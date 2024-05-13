Suspects on the loose after two people shot on Powers Street

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for suspects after a shooting in the middle of the day Sunday on Powers Street sent two women to hospital.

Officers say suspects attended the residence around 3 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Powers Street and had a brief conversation with occupants, before closing the door.

Moments later, shots were heard through the door, striking a 42-year-old woman who needed emergency medical care. A 39-year-old woman was also hurt in the incident and both are in stable condition.

The suspects fled the area after the shooting, and police are asking anyone with information to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.