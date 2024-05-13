BYXE Week encourages Saskatoon residents to cycle

Send this page to someone via email

Spring BYXE Week is underway in Saskatoon with events taking place in the city leading up to Bike to Work Day on Thursday.

Saskatoon Cycles is working with the city to coordinate events between May 11 and 19, including a scavenger hunt and social media contest.

A list of cycling tips can be found in the 2024 Cycling Guide created by the city.

Local businesses and organizations will be at commuter stations on Thursday to hand out things like free coffee and snacks to those getting to work by bike.

A map of commuter stations can be found on the Saskatoon Cycles website.