Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

BYXE Week encourages Saskatoon residents to cycle

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted May 13, 2024 2:05 pm
1 min read
Sharing Saskatoon roads and sidewalks safely is the responsibility of drivers, cyclists and pedestrians. View image in full screen
Saskatoon's BYXE Week is encouraging commuters to cycle. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Spring BYXE Week is underway in Saskatoon with events taking place in the city leading up to Bike to Work Day on Thursday.

Saskatoon Cycles is working with the city to coordinate events between May 11 and 19, including a scavenger hunt and social media contest.

Click to play video: 'Celebrating winter cycling during BYXE Week in Saskatoon'
Celebrating winter cycling during BYXE Week in Saskatoon
Trending Now

A list of cycling tips can be found in the 2024 Cycling Guide created by the city.

Story continues below advertisement

Local businesses and organizations will be at commuter stations on Thursday to hand out things like free coffee and snacks to those getting to work by bike.

A map of commuter stations can be found on the Saskatoon Cycles website.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices