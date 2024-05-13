Menu

Canada

New Brunswick oil executive Arthur Irving dies at age 93

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 13, 2024 1:14 pm
1 min read
Arthur L. Irving, the second-born son of New Brunswick industrialist K.C. Irving, has died at the age of 93 after a life spent growing the oil business that his father founded. Irving, then chairman of Irving Oil, takes to the podium during the grand opening of the Halifax Harbour Terminal in Dartmouth, N.S., Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/stringer. View image in full screen
Arthur L. Irving, the second-born son of New Brunswick industrialist K.C. Irving, has died at the age of 93 after a life spent growing the oil business that his father founded.

Irving Oil announced his death in a statement, saying he died today surrounded by his wife and daughter.

Forbes Magazine listed Arthur Irving as being among the top 10 richest Canadians in 2023, with an estimated net worth of $6.3 billion, which includes a Saint John, N.B., refinery that is Canada’s largest.

Irving attended Acadia University before joining Irving Oil in 1951, where he worked with his father and his two brothers.

He became president of the company in 1972 and was chairman emeritus when he died.

Université de Moncton public administration professor Donald Savoie wrote in a 2020 book about Irving Oil that Arthur Irving’s single-mindedness had been key to the growth and survival of the company.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

