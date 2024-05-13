Daylight shooting in Kitchener’s Country Hills prompts Waterloo police probe

An investigation is underway after a daylight shooting occurred over the weekend in the Country Hills area of Kitchener, according to Waterloo regional police.
The investigation got underway after gunshots were heard near Century Hill and Country Hill drives at around 12:50 p.m. Saturday.
There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the shooting although there was property damage.
Police say they are looking to speak with a man who is around six feet tall, weighing about 200 pounds and was grey sweat pants and a blue jacket.
Waterloo region police say anyone with information about the shooting can call 519-570-9777 or Crimestoppers anonymously at 519-570-9777.
