Alberta RCMP investigating serious collision near Enoch Cree First Nation

Mounties are investigating a serious motor-vehicle collision at the boundary between the Enoch Cree First Nation and Edmonton.

According to a news release issued Sunday morning, the collision happened on Highway 628 between Winterburn Road and 231 Street Northwest.

RCMP, fire crews and EMS were on scene.

Mounties said the road is expected to be closed for some time.

More to come…