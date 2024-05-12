Menu

Traffic

Alberta RCMP investigating serious collision near Enoch Cree First Nation

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted May 12, 2024 11:49 am
1 min read
Mounties are investigating a serious motor-vehicle collision at the Enoch Cree First Nation and Edmonton boundary. The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Mounties are investigating a serious motor-vehicle collision at the Enoch Cree First Nation and Edmonton boundary. The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Mounties are investigating a serious motor-vehicle collision at the boundary between the Enoch Cree First Nation and Edmonton.

According to a news release issued Sunday morning, the collision happened on Highway 628 between Winterburn Road and 231 Street Northwest.

RCMP, fire crews and EMS were on scene.

Mounties said the road is expected to be closed for some time.

More to come…

