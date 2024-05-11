In photos: Saskatchewan comes to life under northern lights

Send this page to someone via email

The northern lights were in full effect all over the world Friday night, including Saskatchewan.

Across social media, people have been sharing pictures of the aurora captured in places like the United States, Russia, Germany, the United Kingdom and more.

The celestial event was born of a large solar storm, caused by two very active regions of the sun. Over the past month, the regions ejected 16 “X-class” solar X-ray flares – something that hasn’t been seen in more than 20 years.

Scientists Robyn Fiori explained it as “large ejections of plasma altering the geomagnetic field near Canada.”

With Saskatchewan known as one of the best places in the world for stargazing and viewing the northern lights, the images were memorable indeed.

Here are some of the photos of the aurora borealis seen over Saskatchewan submitted to Global News.

