Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

In photos: Saskatchewan comes to life under northern lights

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted May 11, 2024 2:45 pm
1 min read
The northern lights captured outside Saskatoon, Sask.., Friday, May 10, 2024. View image in full screen
The northern lights captured outside Saskatoon, Sask.., Friday, May 10, 2024. John Perret / Viewer Submitted
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The northern lights were in full effect all over the world Friday night, including Saskatchewan.

Across social media, people have been sharing pictures of the aurora captured in places like the United States, Russia, Germany, the United Kingdom and more.

The celestial event was born of a large solar storm, caused by two very active regions of the sun. Over the past month, the regions ejected 16 “X-class” solar X-ray flares – something that hasn’t been seen in more than 20 years.

Scientists Robyn Fiori explained it as “large ejections of plasma altering the geomagnetic field near Canada.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

With Saskatchewan known as one of the best places in the world for stargazing and viewing the northern lights, the images were memorable indeed.

Here are some of the photos of the aurora borealis seen over Saskatchewan submitted to Global News.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices