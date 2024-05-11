Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 dead after overnight shootings in Toronto and Brampton

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 11, 2024 9:33 am
1 min read
Toronto police at the scene of a fatal shooting in the Eglinton Avenue West and Northcliffe Boulevard area. View image in full screen
Toronto police at the scene of a fatal shooting in the Eglinton Avenue West and Northcliffe Boulevard area. Mark Bray / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two people are dead after shootings overnight in Toronto and Brampton.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Kennedy Road South and Stafford Drive in Brampton at around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

A male was transported to hospital with “apparent gunshot injuries” and he was pronounced dead, police said.

Officers said the circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known and there is no suspect information.

Then at 5:07 a.m., Toronto police responded to reports of a shooting at a residence in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Northcliffe Boulevard.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Toronto police said a female victim was found with injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there is no suspect information in that case either.

Story continues below advertisement
Trending Now

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices