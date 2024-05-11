2 dead after overnight shootings in Toronto and Brampton

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are dead after shootings overnight in Toronto and Brampton.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Kennedy Road South and Stafford Drive in Brampton at around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

A male was transported to hospital with “apparent gunshot injuries” and he was pronounced dead, police said.

Officers said the circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known and there is no suspect information.

Then at 5:07 a.m., Toronto police responded to reports of a shooting at a residence in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Northcliffe Boulevard.

Toronto police said a female victim was found with injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there is no suspect information in that case either.

POLICE INVESTIGATION: -Kennedy Rd S / Stafford Dr #Brampton

-Heavy police presence.

-Male transported to hospital with apparent gunshot injuries where he was pronounced deceased.

-Circumstances not yet known.

-No suspect information.

-Please avoid the area.

-PR240154479 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) May 11, 2024

SHOOTING:

Eglinton Ave W & Northcliffe Blvd

5:07am

– reports of a shooting at a residence

– female located with injuries

– female pronounced deceased at the scene

– unknown suspect description

– anyone with info, call police @ 416-808-2222#GO1013308

^se — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 11, 2024