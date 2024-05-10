North End neighbourhood in Kelowna to host community day

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna, B.C., neighbourhood that’s gone through countless changes in recent years is about to celebrate all it has to offer.

Bernie Ryan is a business owner in the North End, and he decided a while ago that it was time he and his neighbours highlighted what’s best in their community.

He sent out emails to neighbourhood businesses and many got on board with the idea. And on Saturday, the public is invited to see the brighter side of the community.

2:12 Crews cleaning up rail trail encampment in Kelowna

“There are a lot of trades and jobs and neat little places … things that people wouldn’t have opportunity to see, otherwise,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

The event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., also doubles as a fundraiser for JoeAnna’s House.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

A ‘passport’ will be needed. More information about that is available online.

When people head to Ryan’s business, Fluid Power Solutions on Crowley Avenue, they’ll get a chance to play pinball and crush things with some high-powered tools on site.

2:15 Residents who now live in tiny homes in downtown Kelowna’s north end are hopeful for future.

Across the street is Waterplay, where kids can test the water park. Other examples include cheese tastings, pickleball and more.

While it’s almost like a trade show, it’s also a good way to build some morale — the North End has made more news recently for its tent city and industrial offerings.

“It’s not going to hurt, anyway,” he said. “There’s a lot of good businesses in the North End … a lot more positives than that one negative one.”