Canada

Retired construction worker wins $1 million playing lucky numbers

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted May 10, 2024 3:42 pm
1 min read
Jose Dourado of Bradford can “find his possible” after winning a LOTTO 6/49 prize worth $1 million in the Gold Ball Draw on April 17, 2024. View image in full screen
Jose Dourado of Bradford, Ont., can won a LOTTO 6/49 prize worth $1 million in the Gold Ball Draw on April 17, 2024. Supplied by OLG
A retired construction worker from Bradford could not believe his luck when he found out he had the winning ticket in the Lotto 6/49 draw last month.

Jose Dourado, a weekly lottery player, won $1 million in the Gold Ball Draw on Apr. 17, and said his luck turned when he started playing his own numbers.

“This is my first big win,” he said at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

Dourado said he was at home when he checked his ticket online and did not believe he’d won at first.

“I had to scan it again – I was frozen with disbelief. My heart was beating so fast,” he said. “It took me about 15 minutes to accept it was real.”

Dourado said he is not sure what he wants to do with his winnings and plans to take some time before making any decisions.

“This will be enjoyed by myself, my wife, my kids and my grandkids,” he said. “This is beautiful and emotional. I’m happy.”

Dourado bought the winning ticket at Bradford #1 Smoke and Variety on Holland Street in Bradford.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

