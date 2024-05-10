Menu

Canada

Collision involving motorcycles near Leduc claims life of Edmonton man

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted May 10, 2024 3:19 pm
1 min read
RCMP are investigating a fatal collision that claimed the life of a 77-year-old man from Edmonton. View image in full screen
RCMP are investigating a fatal collision that claimed the life of a 77-year-old man from Edmonton. RCMP
A 77-year-old man has died after the motorcycle he was riding was struck by an SUV.

The collision happened around 2 p.m. last Saturday, on Highway 21 near Township Road 500.

According to RCMP, an SUV travelling in the opposite direction, crossed the centre line and struck a group of motorcyclists out for a ride.

One of the motorcyclists was taken to hospital in serious condition, while three others suffered minor injuries.

The highway was closed for several hours while police investigated.

There’s no word on whether charges will be laid.

