Collision involving motorcycles near Leduc claims life of Edmonton man

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 77-year-old man has died after the motorcycle he was riding was struck by an SUV.

The collision happened around 2 p.m. last Saturday, on Highway 21 near Township Road 500.

According to RCMP, an SUV travelling in the opposite direction, crossed the centre line and struck a group of motorcyclists out for a ride.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

One of the motorcyclists was taken to hospital in serious condition, while three others suffered minor injuries.

The highway was closed for several hours while police investigated.

There’s no word on whether charges will be laid.