Victim suffers ‘significant burn injuries’ after firecracker thrown in face: Waterloo police

An investigation is underway after a person was left with burn injuries after a firecracker was thrown in their face, according to Waterloo regional police.

Police say the victim was walking through Mary Allen Park, near Allen and Willow streets, at around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday night when they were approached by a group of teens.

One of the teens lit a firework and tossed it at the victim, before it went off in their face, according to police.

They say teens fled the scene after the incident occurred.

The victim was left with “significant” burn injuries, according to police. They were taken to an out-of-region hospital for treatment.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call them at 519-570-9777 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.