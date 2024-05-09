Over $100K of contraband seized at Saskatchewan Penitentiary

Staff members of the maximum-security unit at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert executed a seizure of contraband and unauthorized items this week.
According to a release, the items included cannabis concentrate, cell phones and chargers, SIM cards, a USB key, stabbing weapons, tattoo paraphernalia and tobacco.
“The total estimated institutional value of these seizures is $105,160,” the release read.
The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions which include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates, and visitors.
“CSC is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone,” the release stated. “CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.”
