Canada

Over $100K of contraband seized at Saskatchewan Penitentiary

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted May 9, 2024 3:53 pm
1 min read
Staff members in the maximum-security unit at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary seized contraband and unauthorized items that are estimated to value $105,160. View image in full screen
Staff members in the maximum-security unit at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary seized contraband and unauthorized items that are estimated to value $105,160. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Thomas Porter
Staff members of the maximum-security unit at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert executed a seizure of contraband and unauthorized items this week.

According to a release, the items included cannabis concentrate, cell phones and chargers, SIM cards, a USB key, stabbing weapons, tattoo paraphernalia and tobacco.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“The total estimated institutional value of these seizures is $105,160,” the release read.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions which include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates, and visitors.

Trending Now

“CSC is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone,” the release stated. “CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.”

Story continues below advertisement

 

