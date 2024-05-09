Woman, 28, charged in Manitoba homicide: RCMP

See more sharing options

Manitoba RCMP have arrested a 28-year-old woman in connection with a homicide at O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation over the weekend.

Police said the suspect was arrested Tuesday and has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a 61-year-old man.

She remains in custody, and RCMP continue to investigate.

