Crime

Woman, 28, charged in Manitoba homicide: RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 9, 2024 1:15 pm
1 min read
Manitoba RCMP have arrested a 28-year-old woman in connection with a homicide at O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation over the weekend.

Police said the suspect was arrested Tuesday and has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a 61-year-old man.

She remains in custody, and RCMP continue to investigate.

