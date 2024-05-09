City of Edmonton outdoor pools to start opening May 18

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton’s Queen Elizabeth outdoor pool will mark the start of the summer pool season when it reopens on May 18, just in time for the long weekend.

Fred Broadstock is scheduled to open on May 25.

An exciting additional to the pool season includes the much-anticipated return of Mill Creek outdoor pool. The pool has been closed for the past four years for much-needed rehabilitation work.

The City of Edmonton plans to celebrate the reopening with a special event, to be announced later.

Wîhkwêntôwin outdoor pool, formerly Oliver, and Borden natural swimming pool are scheduled to open in June.

Wîhkwêntôwin is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, which the City of Edmonton plans to celebrate with special festivities to be announced later this summer.

Another summer favourite, the City Hall Fountain, will also reopen on May 18 and will remain open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week, weather permitting. Splash Day is scheduled on Saturday, May 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The City of Edmonton said all of the reopening dates are subject to weather and air quality conditions.

Timed reservation entries will be available seven days in advance of each pool’s opening date, starting Saturday, May 11, for Queen Elizabeth outdoor pool, although reservations are not required.