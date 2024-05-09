Standoff at Ingersoll motel ends with man in custody: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police in Oxford County say they arrested a man after a standoff at a business in Ingersoll on Wednesday night.

The standoff occurred at a motel on Plank Line, which forced a number of road closures in the area for several hours.

In a video posted to X, she said, “at approximately 5 p.m., Oxford OPP were called to an incident at a location on Plank Line (also known as Highway 19) in Oxford County,” OPP Const. Randi Crawford said in a video posted to X later in the evening.

“We were called to the address because of an investigation into an incident involving a wanted party,” she said in an email to Global News on Thursday morning.

The standoff came to an end about five hours later, when the suspect was arrested without incident, Crawford said.

“Thanks to the West Region Tactics Rescue Unit and the Emergency Response Team, as well as the provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad, we were able to take one person into custody,” she explained in the video.

The OPP said they will be providing more information as it becomes available.