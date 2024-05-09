Build an aquarium? What Halifax people say might bring them downtown more

Send this page to someone via email

New findings from a market research company suggest that parking, safety, and lack of public transit options are causing some Halifax residents to limit time spent in the city’s downtown area. But some interesting incentives, such as building the city’s first aquarium, might see more people make the trip.

In a report titled “Why residents visit Downtown Halifax” published by Narrative Research on May 9 — which received input from 507 Halifax locals, aged 18 years or older, in January — results indicated that half of those living in the municipality visit the downtown area only once or twice a month.

“Most downtown experiences are described as positive, and restaurants, the picturesque waterfront, and cultural events are the biggest draws,” the study revealed.

“When asked what could get them to visit downtown more often, responses focus on increasing parking, having a wider array of cultural events, improving safety, and offering better public transportation to downtown from off the peninsula.”

Some attractions that residents said would inspire them to commute downtown more frequently included the construction of an aquarium, a new performing arts centre, and other “more family-friendly attractions.”

The aquarium proved to be the most popular suggestion. Forty-nine per cent of people said an aquarium would encourage them to visit the city’s downtown more often, which was the highest out of the five options provided by the researchers.

Ideas that generated less interest — but still received a positive response from about one in five participants — involved a new art gallery and soccer stadium.

In addition, 37 per cent of the survey’s participants said they only visit the downtown core “a few times a year” while about one in 10 said they rarely find themselves downtown.

One in three people said that Halifax has become more vibrant since the pandemic.

Regarding security, six in 10 residents said they feel safe when visiting the city’s downtown while 18 per cent do not.

“Slightly fewer (47 per cent) say they feel at home when they visit compared to 29 per cent who do not feel at home in Downtown Halifax,” the report said.

The survey concluded by noting that people living with disabilities are “significantly” less likely to say that downtown Halifax is a safe place to visit.