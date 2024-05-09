Guelph man confronts tenant over money owed at northwest apartment: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say they’re looking for a man following a disturbance early Thursday in the northwest end of Guelph.

Officers were called to an address on Woolwich Street near Speedvale Avenue shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Investigators said a man went into an apartment where a female tenant was staying and confronted her over money that he claimed she owed him.

The victim was allegedly knocked to the ground before another man arrived.

Police said the man pulled out a screwdriver and used it to threaten both of them.

Then, he fled the apartment with the victim’s phone and laptop computer, police said.

Both parties know each other and neither victim were hurt, police said.