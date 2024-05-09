Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph man confronts tenant over money owed at northwest apartment: police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted May 9, 2024 10:40 am
1 min read
Police say a Guelph man threatened an apartment tenant with a screwdriver before fleeing with her phone and laptop. View image in full screen
Police say a Guelph man threatened an apartment tenant with a screwdriver before fleeing with her phone and laptop. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police say they’re looking for a man following a disturbance early Thursday in the northwest end of Guelph.

Officers were called to an address on Woolwich Street near Speedvale Avenue shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Investigators said a man went into an apartment where a female tenant was staying and confronted her over money that he claimed she owed him.

The victim was allegedly knocked to the ground before another man arrived.

Trending Now

Police said the man pulled out a screwdriver and used it to threaten both of them.

Then, he fled the apartment with the victim’s phone and laptop computer, police said.

Both parties know each other and neither victim were hurt, police said.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices