Spike in overdoses prompts drug poisoning alert for Northumberland County

Public health officials have issued a drug poisoning alert for Northumberland County in central Ontario following a spike in overdoses.

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit (HKPR) says the “increase” in suspected opioid drug poisonings is connected with a substance that is light yellow to light green and being sold as fentanyl or its street-level name “down.”

The specific number of overdoses was not provided.

“It is important to be aware that the unregulated drug supply may be contaminated with other substances,” the health unit said.

The health unit’s weekly opioid overdose report last reported six suspected drug overdoses and “between one to four” suspected drug-related deaths for the period of April 21 to April 27. The health unit notes the data is not “real-time” and there may be delays when an overdose occurs and is reported.

The health unit’s data encompasses its jurisdiction which includes Northumberland County, Haliburton County and Kawartha Lakes.

HKPR’s latest drug poisoning alert is similar to one issued by neighbouring Peterborough Public Health on Monday.

In April, HKPR issued an alert about a suspected toxic drug supply circulating in Northumberland County and Kawartha Lakes.

Precautions

HKPR says signs of an opioid overdose include very small pupils, slow or no breathing, cold and clammy skin, blue or purple fingernails or lips, and snoring or gurgling sounds.

“People may experience heavy sedation and it may be difficult to wake them up,” the health unit says.

The health unit says anyone who uses drugs, or knows someone who does, should take the following precautions:

don’t use drugs alone

test a small amount of the drug before you use it

avoid mixing drugs or sharing drugs

avoid using damaged or modified pipes or needles

If you are alone, call the National Overdose Response Service (NORS) virtual safe consumption at 1-888-668-NORS (6677), or call a friend. Ensure that emergency services can be contacted in the event of an overdose.

Keep a naloxone kit on hand. You can get a kit at most pharmacies and needle exchange sites. To find out how to access naloxone visit “Where to get a free naloxone kit.”

