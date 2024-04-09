Toxic drug supply identified in Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County: health unit

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials have issued a drug alert for the City of Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County, Ont., following a spike in suspected opioid drug poisonings.

Monday evening, the Haliburton Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit (HKPR) issued the alert for community partners and first responders, which triggers enhanced outreach efforts and distribution of naloxone kits and harm reduction supplies.

Specific number of overdoses was not provided.

The health unit’s weekly opioid overdose report last reported five suspected drug overdoses between March 24 and March 30. The health unit notes the data is not “real-time” and there may be delays when an overdose occurs and is reported.

For the month of March, there were 16 reported visits to an emergency department for a suspected drug overdose per data as of March 24. There were 23 in February.

Story continues below advertisement

HKPR says the latest suspected overdoses are likely connected with a toxic drug supply circulating in the region.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

“It is important to be aware that the unregulated drug supply may be contaminated with other substances unknowingly,” the health unit stated.

The alert comes less than a week after neighbouring Peterborough Public Health issued a drug poisoning alert for its jurisdiction.

HKPR says signs of an opioid overdose include very small pupils, slow or no breathing, cold and clammy skin, blue or purple fingernails or lips, and snoring or gurgling sounds.

“People may experience heavy sedation and it may be difficult to wake them up,” the health unit says.

The health unit says anyone who uses drugs, or knows someone who does, should take the following precautions:

Don’t use drugs alone.

Test a small amount of the drug before you use it.

Avoid mixing drugs or sharing drugs.

Avoid using damaged or modified pipes/needles.

If you are alone, call the National Overdose Response Service (NORS) virtual safe consumption at 1-888-668-NORS (6677), or call a friend. Ensure that emergency services can be contacted in the event of an overdose.

Keep a naloxone kit on hand. You can get a kit at most pharmacies and needle exchange sites. To find out how to access naloxone visit “Where to get a free naloxone kit.”

The following services provide crisis and intervention supports: