Trent Hills man faces historic sexual offence charge involving girl in 1970s: OPP

A man in the Municipality of Trent Hills, Ont, has been charged following an investigation into a historical sexual offence dating back to the 1970s.

Northumberland OPP say they launched an investigation in early February 2024 when the victim reported an incident to police.

It’s alleged that between 1972 and 1975, the victim, who was under age 14 at the time, was first in the care of a group home and then placed to live in the care of the man.

Police allege the man had sex with the girl.

OPP say their investigation led to the arrest on May 6 of Allan Kerr, 75, of Trent Hills, who was charged with sexual intercourse with a female under 14 years of age.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg at a future date, OPP said Wednesday.

“There is no statute of limitations on sexual offences and a report can be made to police at any time, regardless of how much time has passed,” OPP stated.

OPP say anyone who has any information about this, or a similar incident, is asked to call them at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymous via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police say if you do not wish to file a report or need more time and support for that decision, call 211 or online at 211ontario.ca can provide help.