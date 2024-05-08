Menu

Politics

West Vancouver transit workers ratify new contract, averting possible job action

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 8, 2024 10:09 pm
1 min read
Drivers and operators of West Vancouver's Blue Bus have ratified a new collective agreement. View image in full screen
Drivers and operators of West Vancouver's Blue Bus have ratified a new collective agreement. Global News
The possibility of a transit stoppage in West Vancouver has been averted.

The union representing Blue Bus drivers and mechanics voted 88 per cent in favour of a new year contract with the District of West Vancouver on Wednesday.

“We want to thank all of our union members for their strong support and all of our valued riders in West Vancouver District for their backing in our efforts to negotiate a fair collective agreement,” ATU Local 134 president Cornel Neagu said in a statement.

West Vancouver transit workers on strike
“We are pleased to reach a new contract without being forced to take job action and look forward to providing even better transit service for our riders with the improvements made to working conditions.”

The vote came just over a week after the union voted 96 per cent in favour of potential job action.

Members were calling for better working conditions and benefits in line with what their counterparts in the Coast Mountain Bus Company receive.

The union represents 150 members who operate 64 buses in the West Vancouver system.

 

