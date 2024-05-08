Rare cancer treatment going well thanks to community support, says Kingston resident

For Dave Tessier, living with alveolar soft part sarcoma (ASPS) hasn’t been easy.

The Kingston, Ont., resident was diagnosed with the rare form of cancer around the age of 18. At the time, he was four months into a relationship with his now-wife. The two have been trying to live with a diagnosis that has required numerous types of treatments ever since.

But recently, his treatments had stopped being effective and in order to find a solution to the growing problem, he turned to a new treatment — one which he said he’s been reacting well too.

“Treatment is going good so far. It’s been about just under four months and I’m tolerating it pretty well,” Tessier said. “I seem to be getting a good response, which is the dream.”

While the treatment may be working well, it has its drawbacks, all of which goes back to the cost of receiving it — a steep price of about $200,000 a year, Tessier noted.

With Health Canada not covering the treatment, Tessier said he had to look for other means of receiving it. A private pharmacy agreed to cover nearly half of the year’s cost, with part of the other half being funded by community donations.

The family set up a GoFundMe campaign late last year. It has since raised over $50,000.

“I want to say thanks to everyone who has helped us get this far and who will help us continue to go forward,” Tessier said.

“(They’re) literally keeping me alive, to be a dad and to be a husband.”

Tessier remains resilient in continuing treatment and beating the cancer. His wife, Rachel, having been by his side throughout the relationship, said this treatment is giving them new hope.

“Since we got this news that the treatment is working, it’s given us a lot of hope again. The last few years have been quite a bit of a challenge because Dave’s cancer had started growing more aggressively and growing into parts of his body just in the last three years,” she said.

The family said they hope to meet with local government officials and discuss making the cancer treatment more accessible, not just for Tessier but for everyone else.