Kingston police arrest man accused of break and enter at construction yard

Kingston, Ont., police have arrested a man who they said was involved in a break and enter at a local construction yard last month.

The 34-year-old was arrested on May 3 after officials said he had entered the yard on April 25, stole several items, and left on a bike with an attached trailer. Included in the stolen items were cabling to various pieces of equipment.

The man faces several charges, including break and enter, mischief and breach of probation. Police said he was released with a future court date.