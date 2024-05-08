Menu

Crime

Kingston police arrest man accused of break and enter at construction yard

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted May 8, 2024 5:15 pm
1 min read
Photo of two police cruisers. View image in full screen
Two Kingston police cars are seen in Kingston, Ont., on Nov. 28, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. SDV
Kingston, Ont., police have arrested a man who they said was involved in a break and enter at a local construction yard last month.

The 34-year-old was arrested on May 3 after officials said he had entered the yard on April 25, stole several items, and left on a bike with an attached trailer. Included in the stolen items were cabling to various pieces of equipment.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The man faces several charges, including break and enter, mischief and breach of probation. Police said he was released with a future court date.

