Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Health

N.S. misses deadline to halt admissions of people with disabilities into institutions

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 8, 2024 2:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia advocate Vicky Levack’s fight to provide housing for people with disabilities'
Nova Scotia advocate Vicky Levack’s fight to provide housing for people with disabilities
RELATED: It took years of advocacy from a few people in particular, but a provincial pilot project aimed at providing housing for people living with disabilities is underway. Prominent advocate Vicky Levack was able to move into a condo after living in a nursing home for a decade. Callum Smith has her story and the driving forces behind the project – Nov 14, 2022
Share

Some disability advocates in Nova Scotia say they feel betrayed by the province’s failure to meet its deadline to halt new admissions of people with disabilities to institutional environments that are slated for closure.

Following a landmark legal victory for disability rights in Nova Scotia in 2021, the province accepted a proposal to help people with disabilities move out of institutionalized care and into housing in the community.

Part of the five-year plan released in April 2023 called on the province to end new admissions to the facilities, known as adult residential centres and regional rehabilitation centres, by March 31.

Click to play video: 'N.S. to close institutions for adults with developmental disabilities'
N.S. to close institutions for adults with developmental disabilities
But that hasn’t happened, and disability rights advocate Vicky Levack says the province’s failure to meet this benchmark tells her the government cannot be trusted.

Maria Medioli, the executive director of Nova Scotia’s disability support program, says the new target date to stop admitting people with disabilities into the larger institutions that are slated for closure is Jan. 1.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

Medioli says the additional time is needed to hire staff to support people in their new homes and to adjust the funding model.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

